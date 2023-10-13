WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Projected Timeline for Randy Orton's Comeback to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of WWE veteran Randy Orton for more than a year.

Orton has been out of action since the previous May, having undergone back fusion surgery towards the end of last year. Although he's started lifting again, he hasn't yet resumed taking bumps in the ring.

Last month, the ex-WWE Champion was seen at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, signaling that he's inching closer to a return.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE aims to have Randy Orton back in action by the time Survivor Series rolls around. The event is set for Saturday, November 25, and will be hosted at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

