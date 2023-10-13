Tonight's WWE SmackDown May Unveil New General Manager (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

In a developing story, sources indicate that Nick Aldis could make his debut tonight on WWE SmackDown as the new General Manager. According to insiders, conversations have taken place within the last month about the possibility of Mickie James, Aldis' wife, joining him in the role as "Co-General Managers."

Insider source @WrestleVotes today reported:

"Rumors of Nick Aldis debuting tonight on SmackDown as a new GM. Source states that within the last month there were discussions and ideas thrown around to see if Aldis’ wife Mickie James would be interested in such a role as “Co-GMs”. This doesn’t look to be happening though."