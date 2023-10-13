WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE SmackDown May Unveil New General Manager (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

In a developing story, sources indicate that Nick Aldis could make his debut tonight on WWE SmackDown as the new General Manager. According to insiders, conversations have taken place within the last month about the possibility of Mickie James, Aldis' wife, joining him in the role as "Co-General Managers."

Insider source @WrestleVotes today reported:

"Rumors of Nick Aldis debuting tonight on SmackDown as a new GM. Source states that within the last month there were discussions and ideas thrown around to see if Aldis’ wife Mickie James would be interested in such a role as “Co-GMs”. This doesn’t look to be happening though."

