WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns Makes His Comeback in Season Premiere Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

This evening, WWE SmackDown is set to broadcast live from Tulsa's BOK Center on FOX.

SmackDown is gearing up for an action-packed show featuring the much-awaited return of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and a special guest appearance by Triple H.

Tonight's SmackDown is unique as it marks not only the season premiere but also serves as the episode following the Fastlane event. WWE has confirmed the following lineup for the show:

- Roman Reigns makes his comeback

- John Cena scheduled to appear

- Triple H to make a special appearance

- Tag team showdown: Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes

- Open challenge from Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

#wwe #smackdown

