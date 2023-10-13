WWE Views Tony Khan's Comments on John Cena and The Undertaker as Declaration of War

This week saw Tony Khan grabbing headlines for his Twitter antics, particularly during the Tuesday night face-off between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite, owing to Dynamite's rescheduling from its usual Wednesday slot on TBS.

WWE pulled out all the stops, featuring stars like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Asuka, LA Knight, and The Undertaker in NXT on USA Network which garnered 921,000 live viewers vs 609,000 viewers for AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW's President didn't miss the opportunity to jab at WWE, highlighting that even the inclusion of Cena and The Undertaker couldn't push NXT's viewership past the one million mark.

Khan later clarified via Twitter that his issues with WWE became personal last year when WWE avatar accounts targeted his ailing mother and alleged WWE's involvement in contract tampering.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that WWE saw Khan’s tweet about the iconic WWE stars as an "act of war," although such tensions have been simmering since as far back as January 2019.