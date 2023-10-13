Insiders Confirm Vince McMahon Currently Distanced from WWE Creative Operations

There's been much speculation about the handling of creative direction within WWE.

Last year saw Triple H take the reins of main roster creative from Vince McMahon, who temporarily exited the role due to a scandal involving hush money. Even after McMahon's return to the company board in January, Triple H has largely been the creative force.

Earlier this week, insiders revealed that McMahon has stepped away from the creative side altogether. The general sentiment among talent suggests that Triple H has received a sort of "endorsement" from Endeavor, and will be leading nearly all creative decisions from this point forward.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “Regarding the creative process, right now, Paul Levesque is the person in charge. He’s the one making all the key decisions. Bruce Prichard serves as a liaison between creative, talent relations, and talent services. Ed Koskey is the operations person ensuring that scripts are produced in a timely manner.”

As for McMahon, Meltzer emphasized that while he may be distanced from creative responsibilities "at the moment," his role could shift, given that he continues to wield the most influence within the organization.