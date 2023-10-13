WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals He Underwent Emergency Surgery in Instagram Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2023

avey Boy Smith Jr., a former WWE Superstar, has taken to Instagram to share some alarming news that he recently underwent emergency surgery.

In his Instagram post, Smith disclosed that both his appendix and a portion of his colon had to be surgically removed. His statement read:

“I wanted to inform everyone officially I needed to have Emergency surgery 🏥 👨‍⚕️ ❤️‍🩹 late last night for appendicitis + appendix removal, to find out it was diverticulitis as well. 😬I have had part of colon removed with some of my appendix as well for the procedure 😷🤕🤒.

Folks this was one of the most painful experiences of my life, but I’m glad I got it done. A burst appendix can lead to serious complications too. I’m sad to announce my withdrawal from the @majorleaguewrestling World Title Match vs. Alex Kane this weekend in Philadelphia as well😔. Hopefully I can get this same opportunity in the future when I’m back healthy, and so sorry to my fans, these things happen and was not something I ever want to endure again! Trust me! The was a 12/10 in the pain scale. Arigatou. I’m in stable condition now, but I am still in immense pain 😷😫🤒I’ll keep everyone posted with updates.

Thanks for everyone reaching out to me also.

-Harry”


