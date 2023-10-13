Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals He Underwent Emergency Surgery in Instagram Update

avey Boy Smith Jr., a former WWE Superstar, has taken to Instagram to share some alarming news that he recently underwent emergency surgery.

In his Instagram post, Smith disclosed that both his appendix and a portion of his colon had to be surgically removed. His statement read:

“I wanted to inform everyone officially I needed to have Emergency surgery 🏥 👨‍⚕️ ❤️‍🩹 late last night for appendicitis + appendix removal, to find out it was diverticulitis as well. 😬I have had part of colon removed with some of my appendix as well for the procedure 😷🤕🤒.

Folks this was one of the most painful experiences of my life, but I’m glad I got it done. A burst appendix can lead to serious complications too. I’m sad to announce my withdrawal from the @majorleaguewrestling World Title Match vs. Alex Kane this weekend in Philadelphia as well😔. Hopefully I can get this same opportunity in the future when I’m back healthy, and so sorry to my fans, these things happen and was not something I ever want to endure again! Trust me! The was a 12/10 in the pain scale. Arigatou. I’m in stable condition now, but I am still in immense pain 😷😫🤒I’ll keep everyone posted with updates.

Thanks for everyone reaching out to me also.

-Harry”