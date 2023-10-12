Footage of Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' Backstage Reunion at WWE NXT Released

This week, The Undertaker caught up with numerous past acquaintances.
During the latest action-filled WWE NXT episode, "The Dead Man" concluded the event by taking down Bron Breakker and delivering a speech.
Once the broadcast ended, "The Phenom" was seen striking a pose with Carmelo Hayes at the Performance Center, in a clip made available by WWE as an online special.
Additionally, WWE released another online exclusive featuring Undertaker's reunion with Shawn Michaels at the event. See the video below.
It was a reunion of old friends last night 🙌 @ShawnMichaels @undertaker #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4zUUnbG8N7— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 11, 2023
⚡ Karrion Kross Reveals Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Match with Late Bray Wyatt
WWE had been setting up a feud between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39 until unforeseen health complications forced Wyatt o [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 12, 2023 01:46PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com