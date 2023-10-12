WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Footage of Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' Backstage Reunion at WWE NXT Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2023

This week, The Undertaker caught up with numerous past acquaintances.

During the latest action-filled WWE NXT episode, "The Dead Man" concluded the event by taking down Bron Breakker and delivering a speech.

Once the broadcast ended, "The Phenom" was seen striking a pose with Carmelo Hayes at the Performance Center, in a clip made available by WWE as an online special.

Additionally, WWE released another online exclusive featuring Undertaker's reunion with Shawn Michaels at the event. See the video below.

