Karrion Kross Reveals Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Match with Late Bray Wyatt

WWE had been setting up a feud between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39 until unforeseen health complications forced Wyatt off the airwaves.

In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Karrion Kross revealed that he was actually set to square off against Wyatt at WrestleMania. Tragically, Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack.

“We were supposed to work last WrestleMania and nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and people in the office. We were slated to do something. We would talk for hours about how we want to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people. Where we thought we both needed to be. We had ideas with Alexa [Alexa Bliss], Bo [Bo Dallas], Scarlett. Everything happened the way it did. He left a mark on anybody and everybody he ever met. It’s just very strange the way everything played out. Beautiful and tragic. He was always an inspiration to me and showed everybody warmth,” Kross said.