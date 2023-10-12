Tony Khan Targets Vince McMahon in Latest Heated Twitter Confrontation

As we reported earlier, AEW Dynamite's "Title Tuesday" episode garnered 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In comparison, WWE NXT pulled in 921,000 viewers along with a 0.30 rating in the same age group. AEW President Tony Khan joined a Twitter conversation discussing these viewership statistics.

The exchange unfolded as follows:

@BeAnuraj: "The fact that NXT did it with Rhea [Ripley] and Dom [Dominik Mysterio] speaks a lot AEW’s main brand is no where close to WWE 's 3rd brand even with the hottest heel right now in Industry. Tony needs to go to the board room, maybe change a few board members and stop being a loser here, taking cheap shots at Vince McMahon won’t get you the ratings."

@TheNeoism: "The difference is that Vince has the power and influence to take them cheap shots. He’s earned the right to make them. Tony Khan is Vince if you order him from Temu. You can 'shop like a billionaire' but you’ll get the cheapest tat doing so!"

Khan: "Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots."

On the following Wednesday night, Khan tweeted:

"Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! On any other Wednesday, #AEWDynamite would be on TBS now! Thanks to you AEW wrestlers + staff! We’ve come so far from a startup in a parking lot; we all teamed up to put on a great show last night! I hope that we always keep our challenger spirit."