Bianca Belair Suggests Her WWE Comeback is Imminent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

Bianca Belair Suggests Her WWE Comeback is Imminent

Belair has been absent from WWE television since her August 18 appearance on SmackDown, where she was taken off the roster following an assault by Damage CTRL. As she nears two months away from WWE, anticipation is building among fans for her return to the ring.

In a recent interview with Rolling Out, Belair expressed hope for a speedy return to SmackDown and also dropped hints about an upcoming venture:

“Hopefully, I’ll be back on SmackDown sometime soon. In the coming future, we got me and my husband. We have a Hulu show coming out, a reality series, so be on the lookout for that. Just a lot of exciting things for the future.”

#wwe #bianca belair

