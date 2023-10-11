WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Undertaker Endorses Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in Post-Show Moment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

The Undertaker Endorses Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in Post-Show Moment

After last night's WWE NXT show, The Undertaker further endorsed ex-NXT champion Carmelo Hayes. Both wrestlers retreated backstage and struck Undertaker's iconic pose at the entrance before making their exit. Footage of the moment can be seen below.

The Undertaker Makes Unexpected Appearance on October 10th NXT Episode

Just when viewers believed the Tuesday evening episode had given its all, the American Badass made a grand entrance, riding his signature mo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2023 08:23AM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #carmelo hayes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84458/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π