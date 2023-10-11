The Undertaker Endorses Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in Post-Show Moment

After last night's WWE NXT show, The Undertaker further endorsed ex-NXT champion Carmelo Hayes. Both wrestlers retreated backstage and struck Undertaker's iconic pose at the entrance before making their exit. Footage of the moment can be seen below.
EXCLUSIVE: The @undertaker and @Carmelo_WWE recreate The Deadman’s signature pose after NXT goes off the air.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qX4DjbEmbx— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
⚡ The Undertaker Makes Unexpected Appearance on October 10th NXT Episode
Just when viewers believed the Tuesday evening episode had given its all, the American Badass made a grand entrance, riding his signature mo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2023 08:23AM
