The Undertaker Makes Unexpected Appearance on October 10th NXT Episode

Just when viewers believed the Tuesday evening episode had given its all, the American Badass made a grand entrance, riding his signature motorcycle down to the ring to face off against Bron Breakker.

Breakker had just lost to Carmelo Hayes in the evening's main event and was visibly displeased. After delivering a spear to Hayes post-match, Breakker took the mic and proclaimed himself the lone badass in WWE. At that moment, the arena went dark and the iconic bell sounded, triggering massive cheers from the audience who knew what was about to unfold. The legendary Hall of Famer then entered the ring to confront the ex-NXT Champion.

Unfazed by the wrestling legend, Breakker reiterated his claim that he was the only badass present. The Undertaker took the mic, acknowledging that Breakker has the potential for greatness, but stated that his time hasn't come just yet. Closing the show, The Undertaker executed a colossal chokeslam on Breakker, ending the night on a high note.