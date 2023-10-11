WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jade Cargill Makes WWE NXT Appearance, Welcomed by Shawn Michaels

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

Jade Cargill Makes WWE NXT Appearance, Welcomed by Shawn Michaels

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been part of WWE for several weeks now, making her first televised appearance during WWE Fastlane's Kickoff show. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, welcomed her at the event.

During the 10/10 episode of NXT, a vehicle arrived at the Performance Center with Cargill emerging from it. She was met by WWE legend Shawn Michaels, and the two were seen walking off-screen together.

Before the NXT episode aired on the USA Network, Cargill took to social media to share a picture of a call she received from Shawn Michaels.

The Undertaker Makes Unexpected Appearance on October 10th NXT Episode

Just when viewers believed the Tuesday evening episode had given its all, the American Badass made a grand entrance, riding his signature mo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2023 08:23AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #jade cargill #shawn michaels

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84453/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π