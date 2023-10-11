Jade Cargill Makes WWE NXT Appearance, Welcomed by Shawn Michaels

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been part of WWE for several weeks now, making her first televised appearance during WWE Fastlane's Kickoff show. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, welcomed her at the event.

During the 10/10 episode of NXT, a vehicle arrived at the Performance Center with Cargill emerging from it. She was met by WWE legend Shawn Michaels, and the two were seen walking off-screen together.

Before the NXT episode aired on the USA Network, Cargill took to social media to share a picture of a call she received from Shawn Michaels.