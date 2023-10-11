GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo Results

Below are the outcomes of GCW's "To Live And Die In Tokyo" event, held on October 10th, 2023 at Shin-kiba 1st RING, Tokyo, Japan. The event was broadcast live on FITE+, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:
- Masha Slamovich emerged victorious against Unagi Sayaka.
- Intergender Singles Match: Maki Itoh bested Jimmy Lloyd.
- Joey Janela & Gringo Loco triumphed over Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver.
- Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) conquered BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy).
- GCW Ultraviolent Title Bout: Rina Yamashita (c) successfully defended her title against Takayuki Ueki.
- Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Violento Jack.
