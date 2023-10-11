WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW To Live And Die In Tokyo Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2023

Below are the outcomes of GCW's "To Live And Die In Tokyo" event, held on October 10th, 2023 at Shin-kiba 1st RING, Tokyo, Japan. The event was broadcast live on FITE+, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:

- Masha Slamovich emerged victorious against Unagi Sayaka.

- Intergender Singles Match: Maki Itoh bested Jimmy Lloyd.

- Joey Janela & Gringo Loco triumphed over Blake Christian & Jordan Oliver.

- Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) conquered BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy).

- GCW Ultraviolent Title Bout: Rina Yamashita (c) successfully defended her title against Takayuki Ueki.

- Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch defeated Violento Jack.

Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #live and die in tokyo #tokyo #japan

