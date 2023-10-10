Current Status Between Velveteen Dream and WWE

Patrick Clark, who previously wrestled under the name Velveteen Dream in WWE, has faced legal troubles recently with two separate arrests in August 2022. He was first arrested on August 20th on charges of misdemeanor battery and trespassing. A second arrest followed on August 26th, this time on an out-of-county warrant concerning "possession of drug paraphernalia." Clark has been out of the wrestling spotlight since his release from WWE in 2021.

On Tuesday, a Twitter account under the username Boozer aka Better Wrestling Experience #BWE released a statement on Clark's current situation.

"Dream been going through therapy and have progressed well over the last few months. Visited pc [WWE Performance Center] and staff numerous times. No idea if hes back, doubt it. But apparently he was there last night."

Fightful Select provided some additional information, noting that WWE has no plans of re-signing Clark in the foreseeable future.

"When speaking to a higher up in WWE, they stated that they have no interest in re-signing Patrick Clark/Velveteen Dream at this time, and something very shocking would have to take place for something like that to happen."