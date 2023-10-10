WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmelo Hayes Talks NXT vs AEW, Says "Focus is on Us"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will be going head-to-head tonight at 8PM Eastern Time, both offering the first half-hour without commercials. In a recent conversation with Busted Open Radio, former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes shared his thoughts. Here are the key points:

On WWE feeling the pressure:

"Not necessarily. This just came up within the week. I didn’t know, we didn’t know. ‘Oh, okay, we’re doing this.’ The task is still the task. Let’s attract and retain new viewers, regardless of the scheduling or what's happening. This is a chance to capitalize on the big names we have and elevate our product. It doesn't matter who else is airing; we're going to focus on us."

On NXT's aspirations for victory:

"Who wouldn’t want to be the winner? We’re all naturally competitive. It’s not a matter of 'I hope we do well'; we aim to triumph. Speaking for myself, Carmelo Hayes, whatever project I’m involved in is destined to succeed. I'll leave it at that."

Tags: #wwe #aew #nxt #dynamite #carmelo hayes

