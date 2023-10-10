Carmelo Hayes Talks NXT vs AEW, Says "Focus is on Us"

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will be going head-to-head tonight at 8PM Eastern Time, both offering the first half-hour without commercials. In a recent conversation with Busted Open Radio, former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes shared his thoughts. Here are the key points:

On WWE feeling the pressure:

"Not necessarily. This just came up within the week. I didn’t know, we didn’t know. ‘Oh, okay, we’re doing this.’ The task is still the task. Let’s attract and retain new viewers, regardless of the scheduling or what's happening. This is a chance to capitalize on the big names we have and elevate our product. It doesn't matter who else is airing; we're going to focus on us."

On NXT's aspirations for victory:

"Who wouldn’t want to be the winner? We’re all naturally competitive. It’s not a matter of 'I hope we do well'; we aim to triumph. Speaking for myself, Carmelo Hayes, whatever project I’m involved in is destined to succeed. I'll leave it at that."