Adam Copeland Endorses WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Going Toe-to-Toe

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite are scheduled to air concurrently tonight, sparking a battle for viewer attention. To capitalize on this unique opportunity, both promotions are pulling out all the stops, including commercial-free blocks and extended overruns. 

In a conversation with The Masked Man Show, Copeland expressed his enthusiasm for the brands' efforts to produce top-notch shows. He likened the situation to the classic WWE vs. WCW rivalry, where viewers would frequently switch channels to keep up with unfolding storylines and matches.

"Who cares ‘I’m only this guy, I’m only this guy.’ This is awesome. How can you not enjoy the fact that both shows are trying to load up and trying to put the best show on imaginable? That’s all I really care about. I’ll try to make sure that my part of the show is all killer, no filler. That’s my only job. I’m sure both will get watched, when it’s all said and done with DVR and however else it gets computed since everything with ratings is so antiquated. It’s fun. I remember flipping back and forth between Nitro and Raw. That’s kind of what this is," Copeland remarked.

Copeland went on to dismiss the idea of any "weird tribalism" among the performers, emphasizing that the real winners are the fans. "Within any industry, sure, there is competition, but I’m happy for those guys and they’re happy for us. When there are choices and there is another company that can push the other company, that’s when you get the best stuff,” he added.

Source: Fightful for transcription
