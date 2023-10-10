Did John Cena Just Hint at The Undertaker's WWE NXT Appearance?

Wrestling fans are in for a monumental night as WWE's NXT and AEW's Dynamite line up for a one-night revival of the Wednesday Night Wars on October 10th.

AEW is branding its Dynamite episode as a "Title Tuesday" special, featuring two championship matches. Hikaru Shida is set to challenge Saraya for the AEW Women’s Championship, while Jon Moxley aims to win back the AEW International Championship from Rey Fenix. Additionally, Adam Copeland is slated for his inaugural AEW bout against Luchasaurus.

Conversely, NXT plans to showcase main roster talents like Asuka and The Brawling Brutes. Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to deliver a significant announcement. Adding star power to the evening, John Cena and Paul Heyman will be accompanying Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, respectively, for a match between the ex-NXT Champions.

John Cena Fuels Undertaker Speculation WWE amped up the anticipation when an NXT promo concluded with The Undertaker's signature gong, hinting at a potential appearance by the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fueling the rumors, John Cena recently took to social media to post a nostalgic photo of The Undertaker, the man who bested him at WrestleMania 34.