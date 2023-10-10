WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Cody Rhodes Announcement To Open Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

WWE has revealed that Cody Rhodes, co-holder of the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, will kick off tonight's NXT episode with a major announcement.

Though unconfirmed, speculation is high that the American Nightmare will unveil the comeback of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Complete NXT Card for tonight on USA Network:

- Carmelo Hayes (accompanied by John Cena) takes on Bron Breakker (joined by Paul Heyman)

- Roxanne Perez faces off against Asuka-

- Special segment: Cody Rhodes set to deliver significant news

- Pub Rules Match: Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate square off against Gallus

- Anticipated appearance by The Undertaker

