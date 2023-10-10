Inside Sources Quash Rumors of CM Punk's WWE Return

Last week's buzz about CM Punk possibly making a WWE comeback appears to have fizzled out. Despite conflicting reports suggesting that Punk and WWE were in discussions, insiders now say that no deal is on the horizon.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select stated that according to those close to Punk, he currently has no plans to rejoin WWE.

A high-ranking WWE official stated, “Any reports of CM Punk signing with WWE are completely false, and additionally, as of October 10, the claim internally is that WWE is not in conversations with CM Punk about a comeback. There were several in the company that wanted to make that clear for fans expecting to see him at Survivor Series this year.”

Corroborating this, WWE insiders insist that there are no ongoing discussions between the two parties. One source did confirm that Punk had initially sent out feelers to WWE, seemingly to gauge their interest.

Numerous WWE talent have inquired about the rumored return only to be informed that as of now, CM Punk is not coming back to the company.

In reference to on-air hints regarding Punk, a WWE higher-up and a top talent indicated, “They're sure that most of them are not cleared beforehand, and might be wrestlers doing it themselves, with the WWE talent saying they might even be doing it to get under CM Punk's skin.”