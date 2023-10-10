Ric Flair Admits He Would Choose a Different Final Opponent

Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently joined Chris Van Vliet for an intimate conversation on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," where he opened up about his final bout in July 2022 and his ambitions for a potential return to the ring.

A Look Back at the Final Match

"The Nature Boy" discussed his last wrestling match, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to face off against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The event was a financial success, garnering a gate revenue of about $450,000 and attracting an estimated 24,000 pay-per-view buys.

"Everything went great (for my last match), including the 9,000 people we packed in there which was more than WCW or WWE had-had in the building forever," Flair reminisced. He also detailed a moment of concern for his well-being during the match, leading to a less-than-ideal performance. Despite these setbacks, the legend was appreciative of the support from his colleagues, including the Undertaker and Kid Rock, who helped him recover post-match.

The Unplanned Moments

The 16-time World Champion revealed that the match didn't go as initially planned due to concerns for his health. "Oh God (there were more spots we were going to do). They were just gonna slam me off the top, suplex me, stuff on the floor. Everybody just panicked," he said. He also touched upon the improvisational adjustments made during the match, especially by his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, who had to take the lead at times.

Ric Flair's Wrestling Future

Intriguingly, Flair expressed a desire to return to the wrestling ring, citing Ricky Morton as an ideal final opponent. "I want to wrestle again right now. Isn’t it crazy? I feel like, because, Ricky Morton, the guy that I should have chosen for my last match, would have been great," he admitted. 'Naitch emphasized how the run-up to his final match reignited his passion for training and staying in shape, fueling his aspirations for another bout.