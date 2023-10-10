WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fatal 4-Way Monster's Ball Match Confirmed for IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling revealed a new bout for their upcoming Bound for Glory event. The contest will be a Fatal 4-Way Monster’s Ball featuring PCO, Rhino, Steve Maclin, and Moose. See the official announcement below.

Bound for Glory by IMPACT Wrestling is set to take place on Saturday, October 21, at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be available for viewing via live pay-per-view. The revised card for the night is as follows:

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander

- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

- IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA

- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

- IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC

- Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose

- Singles Match: Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #bound for glory

