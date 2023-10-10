Trish Stratus Reveals Origins of WWE Team-Up with Zoey Stark

During her latest stint in WWE, Zoey Stark served as the apprentice to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who was embroiled in a rivalry with Becky Lynch.

The angle concluded with Stratus losing to Lynch in a steel cage match at the Payback event. After the match, Stark attacked her mentor, Stratus.

Stratus opened up about the origin of her partnership with Stark in a recent interview on "The Hall Of Fame" show. "Hunter and I discussed the idea, although Zoey wasn't initially the focus," she revealed. "We thought about me playing a cowardly heel, similar to when I had Tyson Tomko and would hide behind him."

Commenting on Stark's appearance at Night Of Champions, Stratus noted, "When she came on board, I was thrilled about the idea, especially the element of surprise it brought. It added an unexpected twist to the storyline. Working with Becky is one thing; she's already Becky Lynch. But getting the chance to work with Zoey was different. Even after the storyline ended and despite our on-screen animosity, we are still in contact. I want to help her grow in the business."