Kurt Angle Reveals a Key Criticism He Had of TNA Wrestling

During the most recent installment of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle touched on multiple subjects, including his experience with TNA's creative team and the promotion's frequent use of gimmick matches. Below are the highlights:

On TNA's Creative Team:

"Happy with my time in TNA. I thought the creator was a little bit more of the wild wild West. You know it was a little crazy at times, but I really enjoyed my time there. I love working with these guys. We had our own creative ways of doing things. We could put on our own creative ideas and stuff. So we had a little more freedom here. You know what I said before: I’ve never turned anything down in WWE or in TNA. It’s a creative way to come up with something. I tried to make the best of it. That’s it.”

On the Overuse of Gimmick Matches in TNA:

“No, that’s one thing about TNA. They had so many damn gimmick matches. It was like, you know, not just one every week it was 2 or 3 and it would just become really way too much, way too much for me, for anybody, for a fan, I don’t know. You’re basically saying these gimmick matches are now just normal matches in TNA and they weren’t. So I think it did make them mean less.”