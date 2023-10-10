WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship to Be Defended on October 16 RAW Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

Following the close of the October 9 RAW episode, WWE is building excitement for its upcoming show on October 16, billed as a de facto season premiere.

Part of the excitement centers around four high-profile matches, the most eagerly awaited of which is GUNTHER's defense of his Intercontinental Title against Bronson Reed.

Reed secured his challenger's spot by defeating both Ricochet and Chad Gable in a match to determine who would face off against GUNTHER for the title. Reed clinched the win with a Tsunami splash on Ricochet.


