GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship to Be Defended on October 16 RAW Episode

Following the close of the October 9 RAW episode, WWE is building excitement for its upcoming show on October 16, billed as a de facto season premiere.

Part of the excitement centers around four high-profile matches, the most eagerly awaited of which is GUNTHER's defense of his Intercontinental Title against Bronson Reed.

Reed secured his challenger's spot by defeating both Ricochet and Chad Gable in a match to determine who would face off against GUNTHER for the title. Reed clinched the win with a Tsunami splash on Ricochet.