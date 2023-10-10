Eric Bischoff Weighs in on CM Punk's Potential Return to WWE

During a recent episode of the "Strictly Business" podcast, industry veteran Eric Bischoff discussed the buzzing reports that CM Punk may be in discussions to return to WWE. Below are some of the highlights from the intriguing conversation.

Bischoff on the Leak About CM Punk’s WWE Talks:

“My first reaction, quite honestly, was that whoever that high-level executive was that gave that information to Nick Hausman or anybody else for that matter, unless he or she was directed to do so as a means of possibly whetting the appetite. Unless that was the case, high-level employees should be drawn and quartered [for leaks].”

Does WWE Need CM Punk?

Bischoff offered multiple perspectives on this question, saying, “Creating momentum is difficult as it is much easier than maintaining momentum. If you look at the data, WWE is on an upswing. Ratings, revenue, attendance, by every real data point WWE has created over the last real, year and a half? Quite a bit of momentum. So when you ask me, 'Is WWE in need of CM Punk?' No. But I would see him, Punk, contribute to maintaining or building upon that momentum, without question.”

The Impact of CM Punk in WWE’s Corporate Culture:

“Well, as I’ve also said before, there’s a tremendous amount of backstory. There’s history there, and there’s an amazing pool of talent for Punk to work with as well as be supported by. A highly qualified and talented group of writers and producers, and senior management. The CM Punk that we saw in [AEW], you’re not going to see that in WWE. It's an entirely different situation...I still think like I said earlier, you know, creating momentum is really difficult. Maintaining it is even more difficult. And I think CM Punk will help contribute to, to maintain or build upon the momentum that they’ve already created.”

Bischoff Remains Skeptical of Reports:

Despite his comments, Bischoff remains skeptical about the veracity of the reports. “This is still, you know, Dave Meltzer and Nick Hausman reporting. And I’m not saying that they didn’t talk to somebody, but it’s still at this point secondhand information until it becomes firsthand information. I remain somewhat skeptical.”