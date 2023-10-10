WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tony Khan Takes Aim at Vince McMahon While Hyping Up Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

Tony Khan Takes Aim at Vince McMahon While Hyping Up Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight big evening for AEW and WWE, as AEW's Dynamite and WWE's NXT go head-to-head due to a scheduling shift for Dynamite, caused by TBS' MLB playoff coverage.

Both promotions have packed their lineups with blockbuster bouts and are offering the first half-hour without commercials. Additionally, AEW has scheduled a buy-in pre-show to get fans hyped.

AEW's Tony Khan has been vigorously advertising the event on social media platforms. After a Twitter user remarked, “we not watchin bucko,” Khan hit back by sharing a GIF of Roderick Strong with the caption, “who gives a f*ck?” He added, “Ok, we won’t see you tomorrow night for Title Tuesday AEW Dynamite then!”

This elicited a response from another follower who pointed out, “If Sir Vince McMahon said this, there would be many failed AEW fans crying non-stop and furious. 😭😭😭 #Hypocrites.” Khan retorted, “If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds.”

Later, Khan posted, “Get behind @AEW, nobody does big events better than us! We’re on our best run ever & we’d love if you’d join us for Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday! (even you to whom I sent the Roddy gif).”

WWE Superstar Returns to Television After More Than Half a Year

In a surprise backstage moment featuring Becky Lynch, who was holding the NXT Women's Championship and talking about her soon-to-be-released [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2023 03:50AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #aew #tony khan #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84425/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π