Tony Khan Takes Aim at Vince McMahon While Hyping Up Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight big evening for AEW and WWE, as AEW's Dynamite and WWE's NXT go head-to-head due to a scheduling shift for Dynamite, caused by TBS' MLB playoff coverage.

Both promotions have packed their lineups with blockbuster bouts and are offering the first half-hour without commercials. Additionally, AEW has scheduled a buy-in pre-show to get fans hyped.

AEW's Tony Khan has been vigorously advertising the event on social media platforms. After a Twitter user remarked, “we not watchin bucko,” Khan hit back by sharing a GIF of Roderick Strong with the caption, “who gives a f*ck?” He added, “Ok, we won’t see you tomorrow night for Title Tuesday AEW Dynamite then!”

This elicited a response from another follower who pointed out, “If Sir Vince McMahon said this, there would be many failed AEW fans crying non-stop and furious. 😭😭😭 #Hypocrites.” Khan retorted, “If Sir Vince McMahon said this, it would be the least of his alleged misdeeds.”

Later, Khan posted, “Get behind @AEW, nobody does big events better than us! We’re on our best run ever & we’d love if you’d join us for Tuesday Night AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday! (even you to whom I sent the Roddy gif).”