WWE Superstar Returns to Television After More Than Half a Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

In a surprise backstage moment featuring Becky Lynch, who was holding the NXT Women's Championship and talking about her soon-to-be-released memoir, she was interrupted by a returning talent.

Xia Li made her comeback to WWE RAW, having been absent from mainstream WWE broadcasts since March.

Although she had participated in the lesser-known dark match series, Main Event, Li had been missing from the primary WWE programming for some time.

Last spotted in a WrestleMania 39 Showcase match where she partnered with Lacey Evans in a losing effort against Natalya and Shotzi, Li resurfaced to challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship during the October 9 RAW episode.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2023 03:33AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #xia li

