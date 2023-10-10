WWE Superstar Returns to Television After More Than Half a Year

In a surprise backstage moment featuring Becky Lynch, who was holding the NXT Women's Championship and talking about her soon-to-be-released memoir, she was interrupted by a returning talent.
Xia Li made her comeback to WWE RAW, having been absent from mainstream WWE broadcasts since March.
Although she had participated in the lesser-known dark match series, Main Event, Li had been missing from the primary WWE programming for some time.
Last spotted in a WrestleMania 39 Showcase match where she partnered with Lacey Evans in a losing effort against Natalya and Shotzi, Li resurfaced to challenge Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship during the October 9 RAW episode.
I wants a shot. @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/rZc2bo7YU7— Xia Li (@XiaWWE) October 10, 2023
