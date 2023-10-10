WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
McMahon Family Step-Down Could Be Industry Game-Changer, Says Vince Russo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

In a recent installment of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo expressed enthusiasm about the McMahon family stepping down, suggesting this move could usher the industry into mainstream popularity.

“You just said it right there, bro. Double J (Jeff Jarrett) came out and just said yesterday that ‘It’s official. Professional wrestling is no longer a mom-and-pop business.’ And bro, you know what? I’m excited to see what happens. I’m excited to have fresh eyes look at this industry. What can we do to make this more popular? What can we do to evolve it?”

Further emphasizing the necessity of this shift:

“What can we do to bring more people to the table? And I have said this all along, bro; I said whether it was Disney or whoever, it was going to take outsiders, to come in and look at this as a business. Not the good old boy network, not the little cliques, not the politics. Not all that BS. And bro, everything we have seen of our friend, Ari (Emanuel), bro, he’s all about the bottom line. The dude is all about the bottom line. I think wrestling needs this, bro, and I’m excited to see what happens.”

Source: Sportskeeda
Tags: #wwe #vince russo #vince mcmahon

