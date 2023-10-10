WWE Unveils Undisputed Tag Team and Intercontinental Title Matches for Next Week's RAW

WWE has revealed the line-up for next week's RAW episode, set to air live from Oklahoma City on the USA Network. The matches announced during this Monday's RAW are as follows:
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso to face Finn Balor & Damian Priest
- WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther to compete against Bronson Reed
- Falls Count Anywhere: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Rhea Ripley will square off against Shayna Baszler
