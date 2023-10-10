WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils Undisputed Tag Team and Intercontinental Title Matches for Next Week's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

WWE has revealed the line-up for next week's RAW episode, set to air live from Oklahoma City on the USA Network. The matches announced during this Monday's RAW are as follows:

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso to face Finn Balor & Damian Priest

- WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther to compete against Bronson Reed

- Falls Count Anywhere: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

- Rhea Ripley will square off against Shayna Baszler

