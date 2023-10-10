WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bruce Prichard Explores Why Maven's WWE Career Fell Short

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2023

In the latest episode of his podcast "Something To Wrestle With," Bruce Prichard delved into why Maven failed to reach a higher level of prominence in WWE. According to Prichard, Maven's amicable personality may have been the hindrance to achieving greater success.

On Maven:

"I like Maven. We really gave it a shot with him. The issue might have been that he was too nice. He saw the industry as just a job, when it's much more than that. You have to be aggressive in securing your spot, and I think that's where he fell short."

On Maven's Lack of Aggressive Instinct:

"Maven was new and agreeable at the beginning, which is necessary when you're starting. However, you also have to be keen on when you're being exploited or how to push back. This should also reflect in your on-screen persona. For instance, if you're playing a villain, you have to find that inner mean streak. We all have it; some are just hesitant to show it."

