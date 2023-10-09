WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Significant Departure from WWE as Hall of Famer Steps Down

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2023

Rich Hering, WWE Hall of Famer and Warrior Award recipient, has quietly left WWE in the past week, according to a confirmation by PWInsider.

Hering, who served as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management, has been with the company for an astounding 50+ years, stretching back to WWE's early days as WWWF under the supervision of Vince McMahon Sr. Sources indicate that Hering chose to retire voluntarily, and it wasn't a decision forced by Endeavor or any other entity. Many within the company had hoped he would stay on.

Before joining the world of pro-wrestling, Hering had a career in criminal justice. Although he primarily worked behind the scenes, he did make a memorable on-screen appearance as the officiant for the wedding of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth at SummerSlam 1991.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2023 03:37PM


Tags: #wwe #warrior award #rich hering

