Significant Departure from WWE as Hall of Famer Steps Down

Rich Hering, WWE Hall of Famer and Warrior Award recipient, has quietly left WWE in the past week, according to a confirmation by PWInsider.

Hering, who served as the Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management, has been with the company for an astounding 50+ years, stretching back to WWE's early days as WWWF under the supervision of Vince McMahon Sr. Sources indicate that Hering chose to retire voluntarily, and it wasn't a decision forced by Endeavor or any other entity. Many within the company had hoped he would stay on.

Before joining the world of pro-wrestling, Hering had a career in criminal justice. Although he primarily worked behind the scenes, he did make a memorable on-screen appearance as the officiant for the wedding of Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth at SummerSlam 1991.