WWE Sources Report Triple H Has Assumed Full Creative Leadership, Vince McMahon Steps Back

There now appears to be a real shift in WWE's creative direction.

It is believed Vince McMahon is no longer the driving force behind the story arcs. McMahon had stepped down for a period last year, returning several months later to focus on higher-level oversight. While Triple H has spearheaded the bulk of this year's creative decisions, there were instances where McMahon's influence was still evident and some suspected he would fully resume creative control.

Sources from PWInsider indicate that the current buzz within WWE is that McMahon has stepped back from hands-on involvement in creative aspects. Unofficially, it's widely believed among wrestlers and company staff that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is now the primary creative authority, reportedly given the nod of approval by Endeavor. While this hasn't been officially confirmed, the sentiment is prevalent within the organization.

In the WWE Fastlane post-show press conference, Triple H spoke positively about the harmonious backstage environment and how the team is collectively working to advance the company's goals. This sentiment was corroborated by PWInsider, which verified that the backstage atmosphere is indeed upbeat, with no conflicts reported.

McMahon is reportedly very supportive of Triple H who he has always viewed as like a son. It will come as no surprise he has his full backing.