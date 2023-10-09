Rob Van Dam Reveals Striking Differences Between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com, wrestling icon Rob Van Dam opened up about his experiences working under WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan. The former WWE and ECW star offered insights into the contrasting leadership styles of the two key figures in the wrestling industry.

"Vince McMahon is intimidating. I think a lot of people feel like he’s a very powerful figure. When you’re talking to him, you know that. His energy … reeks of power and of importance, and I’ve always felt that way about Vince," said Rob Van Dam.

"Tony is extremely humble. Very, very kind. Very cowmplimentary, and does not have the energy that he’s more important than anybody else. He seems more like he’s happy to be there and appreciative, you know?” Van Dam added regarding Khan.