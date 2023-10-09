WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bobby Roode Removed from Active WWE Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2023

Bobby Roode Removed from Active WWE Roster

According to PWInsider, Bobby Roode has been taken off the active WWE roster. Previously, Roode was included in the miscellaneous segment of the roster, a section typically reserved for individuals still loosely affiliated with the company, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, or those sidelined due to injury.

Recently, Roode has been operating in a producer capacity. While it's not yet confirmed whether he will be serving in this role full-time, he is present backstage at tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw.

Roode last stepped into the ring in June of the previous year, where he was quickly defeated by Omos. He enjoyed considerable backing from Triple H during his NXT days, and given Triple H's role backstage, Roode's position within the company seems secure.

WWE Sources Report Triple H Has Assumed Full Creative Leadership, Vince McMahon Steps Back

There now appears to be a real shift in WWE's creative direction. It is believed Vince McMahon is no longer the driving force behind the st [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2023 03:37PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #bobby roode

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84414/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π