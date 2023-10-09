Bobby Roode Removed from Active WWE Roster

According to PWInsider, Bobby Roode has been taken off the active WWE roster. Previously, Roode was included in the miscellaneous segment of the roster, a section typically reserved for individuals still loosely affiliated with the company, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, or those sidelined due to injury.

Recently, Roode has been operating in a producer capacity. While it's not yet confirmed whether he will be serving in this role full-time, he is present backstage at tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw.

Roode last stepped into the ring in June of the previous year, where he was quickly defeated by Omos. He enjoyed considerable backing from Triple H during his NXT days, and given Triple H's role backstage, Roode's position within the company seems secure.