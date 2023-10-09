WWE Likely to Rename Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr., previously with AEW, has been teased in recent NXT vignettes, signaling an impending debut.

The vignettes feature him in a living room, watching a blend of archival WCW footage related to his father and clips of past WWE Superstars. Interestingly, when he steps into a WWE ring, he likely won't be called Brian Pillman, Jr.

WWE has secured the trademark for the name "Lexis King." Lexis is an abbreviation for Alexis, Pillman's late sister's name. The surname King comes from his late mother Melanie's name after her remarriage post the passing of Pillman, Sr.

Although not officially confirmed by WWE, insiders at the WWE Performance Center indicate that the name "Lexis King" is set to be used for Pillman, Jr.