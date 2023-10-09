WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Likely to Rename Brian Pillman Jr.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2023

WWE Likely to Rename Brian Pillman Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr., previously with AEW, has been teased in recent NXT vignettes, signaling an impending debut.

The vignettes feature him in a living room, watching a blend of archival WCW footage related to his father and clips of past WWE Superstars. Interestingly, when he steps into a WWE ring, he likely won't be called Brian Pillman, Jr.

WWE has secured the trademark for the name "Lexis King." Lexis is an abbreviation for Alexis, Pillman's late sister's name. The surname King comes from his late mother Melanie's name after her remarriage post the passing of Pillman, Sr.

Although not officially confirmed by WWE, insiders at the WWE Performance Center indicate that the name "Lexis King" is set to be used for Pillman, Jr.

WWE Sources Report Triple H Has Assumed Full Creative Leadership, Vince McMahon Steps Back

There now appears to be a real shift in WWE's creative direction. It is believed Vince McMahon is no longer the driving force behind the st [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2023 03:37PM


Tags: #wwe #brian pillman jr #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84413/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π