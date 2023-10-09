WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses Recent Skin Cancer Diagnosis

In the most recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, WWE legend Kevin Nash opened up about his recent skin cancer diagnosis and the surgery to remove it:

"They say they're going to make a hole and they're gonna make sure they cut around and get all the cancer on the first take. I can smell they're categorizing my fuing skin. I can smell my skin. They pull back and they show me this wound and then he takes a pin and makes this fuing crucifix on my face.”

"At 64, I can trace the damage back to my youth. I'm vigilant about going to the dermatologist every quarter for check-ups. The main culprit? Years of tanning bed usage in places like New Jersey and Pennsylvania. At that time, we didn't have effective alternatives like spray tans. Tanning beds were promoted as safer than direct sun exposure."

"When a dermatologist observed a new spot on my face a few weeks ago, we decided to do a biopsy. The results came back positive for basal cell carcinoma. While it's not fast-growing, it's concerning. The moment you're told you have cancer, the primal urge to survive kicks in. It's an instinct you're not even aware of until you're confronted with it.”