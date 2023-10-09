WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses Recent Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses Recent Skin Cancer Diagnosis

In the most recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, WWE legend Kevin Nash opened up about his recent skin cancer diagnosis and the surgery to remove it:

"They say they're going to make a hole and they're gonna make sure they cut around and get all the cancer on the first take. I can smell they're categorizing my fuing skin. I can smell my skin. They pull back and they show me this wound and then he takes a pin and makes this fuing crucifix on my face.”

"At 64, I can trace the damage back to my youth. I'm vigilant about going to the dermatologist every quarter for check-ups. The main culprit? Years of tanning bed usage in places like New Jersey and Pennsylvania. At that time, we didn't have effective alternatives like spray tans. Tanning beds were promoted as safer than direct sun exposure."

"When a dermatologist observed a new spot on my face a few weeks ago, we decided to do a biopsy. The results came back positive for basal cell carcinoma. While it's not fast-growing, it's concerning. The moment you're told you have cancer, the primal urge to survive kicks in. It's an instinct you're not even aware of until you're confronted with it.”

Inside Scoop: Why 'Main Event' Jey Uso is Getting a Solo Push in WWE

Merchandise revenue could be a contributing factor in WWE's decision to bestow championship titles on the unexpected pairing of “Main [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2023 06:08PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #kevin nash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84410/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π