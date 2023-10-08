WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Inside Scoop: Why 'Main Event' Jey Uso is Getting a Solo Push in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

Inside Scoop: Why 'Main Event' Jey Uso is Getting a Solo Push in WWE

Merchandise revenue could be a contributing factor in WWE's decision to bestow championship titles on the unexpected pairing of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

According to Fightful Select, Jey Uso saw robust merchandise sales throughout September.

It's worth mentioning that both Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were among the top ten merchandise sellers for WWE during September.

In a follow-up report, Fightful Select revealed that Jey Uso's strong performance in merchandise sales influenced WWE's choice to give him a solo push, separate from The Bloodline.

Specifically, Jey Uso's merchandise was a hot commodity at WWE live events, leading to WWE's decision to feature him in a Raw storyline that also includes Rhodes, John Cena, and LA Knight.

Ted DiBiase Discusses Avoiding Locker Room Pranks

During a recent episode of his podcast "Everybody's Got a Pod," WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase delved into a host of topics, including his st [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2023 01:41PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #jey uso

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84409/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π