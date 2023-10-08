Inside Scoop: Why 'Main Event' Jey Uso is Getting a Solo Push in WWE

Merchandise revenue could be a contributing factor in WWE's decision to bestow championship titles on the unexpected pairing of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

According to Fightful Select, Jey Uso saw robust merchandise sales throughout September.

It's worth mentioning that both Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were among the top ten merchandise sellers for WWE during September.

In a follow-up report, Fightful Select revealed that Jey Uso's strong performance in merchandise sales influenced WWE's choice to give him a solo push, separate from The Bloodline.

Specifically, Jey Uso's merchandise was a hot commodity at WWE live events, leading to WWE's decision to feature him in a Raw storyline that also includes Rhodes, John Cena, and LA Knight.