Ted DiBiase Discusses Avoiding Locker Room Pranks

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

During a recent episode of his podcast "Everybody's Got a Pod," WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase delved into a host of topics, including his strategies for avoiding locker room pranks and whether he ever considered adopting a "king" gimmick. Below are some highlights from the conversation:

On the notion of having a "king" gimmick:

"I don't know. I look back at that and I don't know. I couldn't. It's hard to say. The one I liked the one I thought was like Harley Race. I think Harley will race king in the ring, too."

On the secret to avoiding locker room antics:

"Well, maybe because I didn’t, I didn’t rob anybody, and I pretty much got along with everybody. I didn’t run my mouth off. I mean, I just. I went to take care of business, and I took care of business and. Yeah. I don’t know. I couldn’t answer that for you. I’m really not sure. I mean, whether that was just mutual respect, amongst guys. But no, I didn’t, you know, I, I can’t remember anybody. I’m trying to think if I had any altercation with anybody, I can’t think of anybody. I might. I might have had. Okay. I think there was one time when my. My bag got handcuffed. It’s like we wrestled in a gymnasium. It was like the locker room of a high-school type locker room where there were benches in front of the lockers. And the bench is immovable. The bench is grounded and like a piece over here holding it up and a piece on the other side holding it up. If you ran like a little chain through a bag and then and then padlocked it. Well, unless you have the combination or something, you know, then your bag is padlocked to the floor."

