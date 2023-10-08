FOX to Unveil Top 25 Defining Moments in WWE SmackDown History Tonight

FOX is set to broadcast a special on Sunday highlighting the Top 25 Moments in SmackDown History. This curated countdown will explore “the 25 moments that defined SmackDown, ranked according to their significance to the brand.” Due to overlapping with NFL games, the special will be shown at various times in different markets. PWInsider has verified the following local airtimes:

Atlanta: 5:00 PM

Boston: 3:00 PM

Chicago: 3:30 PM

Dallas-Fort Worth: 4:30 PM

Houston: 4:30 PM

Los Angeles: 3:00 PM

New York City: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia: 3:00 PM

Pittsburgh: 3:00 PM

San Francisco: 4:30 PM

Washington, DC: 4:30 PM

Remember to consult your local listings for additional airtimes.