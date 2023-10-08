WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
FOX to Unveil Top 25 Defining Moments in WWE SmackDown History Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

FOX is set to broadcast a special on Sunday highlighting the Top 25 Moments in SmackDown History. This curated countdown will explore “the 25 moments that defined SmackDown, ranked according to their significance to the brand.” Due to overlapping with NFL games, the special will be shown at various times in different markets. PWInsider has verified the following local airtimes:

  • Atlanta: 5:00 PM
  • Boston: 3:00 PM
  • Chicago: 3:30 PM
  • Dallas-Fort Worth: 4:30 PM
  • Houston: 4:30 PM
  • Los Angeles: 3:00 PM
  • New York City: 4:30 PM
  • Philadelphia: 3:00 PM
  • Pittsburgh: 3:00 PM
  • San Francisco: 4:30 PM
  • Washington, DC: 4:30 PM

Remember to consult your local listings for additional airtimes.

