Triple H Discusses Jade Cargill's Debut Appearance on WWE Television

After the conclusion of WWE Fastlane last evening, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, addressed the press. Notably, he discussed Jade Cargill's recent WWE TV debut.

"In terms of timing, it's all about patience. Jade Cargill's talent has been rising at an impressive pace. This WWE system is unlike anything else, offering her a unique learning curve. Whenever she's ready, we know she will dominate."

"She's prepared to give it her all and work incredibly hard. The key is to not rush her into roles she's only partially ready for. We want her to be fully prepared. Whatever comes her way, she's going to excel. The timeline and direction are still undecided, but I'm eager to see her rise."