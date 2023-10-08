WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Triple H Discusses Jade Cargill's Debut Appearance on WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

Triple H Discusses Jade Cargill's Debut Appearance on WWE Television

After the conclusion of WWE Fastlane last evening, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, addressed the press. Notably, he discussed Jade Cargill's recent WWE TV debut.

"In terms of timing, it's all about patience. Jade Cargill's talent has been rising at an impressive pace. This WWE system is unlike anything else, offering her a unique learning curve. Whenever she's ready, we know she will dominate."

"She's prepared to give it her all and work incredibly hard. The key is to not rush her into roles she's only partially ready for. We want her to be fully prepared. Whatever comes her way, she's going to excel. The timeline and direction are still undecided, but I'm eager to see her rise."

Triple H Addresses Adam Copeland's WWE Exit at Post-Fastlane Press Conference

At the post-Fastlane press conference in Indianapolis, Triple H discussed Adam Copeland's departure from WWE and the farewell message he sen [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2023 07:49AM

 


Tags: #wwe #fastlane #triple h #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84399/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π