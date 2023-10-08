Eric Bischoff Reveals What Caught Him Off Guard About Adam Copeland's AEW Debut

On a recent episode of "Strictly Business," wrestling industry veteran Eric Bischoff weighed in on Adam Copeland's departure from WWE to join AEW, making his debut at WrestleDream. Below are some notable insights from the discussion:
"I'm happy for him. I like him a lot and I congratulated him after his last appearance in Toronto. He’s an amazingly talented guy... He’s not ready to hang it up yet... I hope that it ends well. The track record for WWE Talent going to AEW has not necessarily been exciting... But we’ll see. That doesn’t mean that things won’t change.”
"Bischoff speculated that one reason Copeland might have switched over to AEW was the opportunity to end his career alongside Christian, a close friend and former WWE colleague."
"Surprised me that that really surprised me because it was in use prior... And I think the fact that he brought his music with him is going to help substantially... it can also be a little bit of an uphill climb because you’re re-establishing a character..."
