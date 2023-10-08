Declan McMahon Seen in the Audience at WWE Fastlane 2023

Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, was spotted among the audience at a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse for WWE Fastlane 2023 this past Saturday night.

During the event, Declan was given a brief on-screen appearance and was mentioned by commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves, just before the Last Man Standing match featuring Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight title commenced.

For a snapshot of Declan McMahon alongside members of the Indiana Hoosiers football team, see the tweet below.