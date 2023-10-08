WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Declan McMahon Seen in the Audience at WWE Fastlane 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2023

Declan McMahon Seen in the Audience at WWE Fastlane 2023

Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, was spotted among the audience at a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse for WWE Fastlane 2023 this past Saturday night.

During the event, Declan was given a brief on-screen appearance and was mentioned by commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves, just before the Last Man Standing match featuring Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE World Heavyweight title commenced.

For a snapshot of Declan McMahon alongside members of the Indiana Hoosiers football team, see the tweet below.

#wwe #declan mcmahon #fastlane

