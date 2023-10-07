Seth Rollins Retains World Heavyweight Championship Against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane

In the main event of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match.

Match results, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Last Man Standing)

Seth Rollins (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

It's main event time!

After another commercial break, we return backstage and we see Damian Priest talking to Finn Balor about how he doesn't care that his leg is injured, he is not leaving here empty-handed tonight. He talks about cashing in tonight regardless until Rhea Ripley comes in and stops him and demands the briefcase. He gives it to her and they ice his knee.

Now we head to the pre-match video package for our final match of the evening, a Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship between current title-holder Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and his bitter-rival, "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Japanese legend emerges first as we return inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He makes his way to the ring in all white. He settles inside the squared circle and his theme music dies down. Now Shane McMahon's son Declan McMahon is shown on-camera along with other Indiana Hoosiers football players.

From there, the familiar sounds of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' theme hits the house speakers inside the sold out Indianapolis venue. The reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes his way to the ring to a huge pop and fans singing his music. He settles inside and his music dies down.

The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then the bell sounds to get our final match of the evening officially off-and-running. Chad Patton is the referee for this match. The commentators point out Rollins' heavily taped up injured back as these two get this one underway.

Rollins fights back and heads out to the floor, where he tears up the protective mats surrounding the ring, exposing the concrete floor beneath. We also see a table get pulled out from under the ring. Nakamura takes back over and drives Rollins injured back into the steel ring post and the unforgiving barricade.

He grabs some nunchucks and uses them as a weapon as Corey Graves reminds fans of his martial arts background. Back in the ring, Rollins starts to fight back. He gets his hands on a Kendo stick and begins whipping the crap out of Nakamura with it as the crowd roars behind him. He uses a trash can and smashes it into Nakamura, who crashes on the floor at ringside.

Rollins amps up, hits the ropes and builds a full head of steam before diving through the ropes and splashing onto the Japanese legend on the floor. Back in the ring, Rollins hits a frog splash and Nakamura stays down until the count of seven. When he gets back up, Nakamura takes over control of the offense.

Seth Rollins fights back and hits a Stomp. This keeps Nakamura down until a seven count again. Rollins heads out to the floor and clears off the commentary desk. He then reaches under the ring and pulls out a giant ladder for a huge pop from the crowd. He sets it up next to the cleared off announce desk. He puts Nakamura on the table and climbs the ladder. He gets stopped before he can do anything.

Now the two fight their way through the crowd, with Nakamura in the offensive lead. They get pretty high up in the crowd and then Rollins takes over on offense until Nakamura hits him with a low blow. Nakamura then kicked Rollins down the stairs to the floor way down below. The referee begins his count but Rollins makes it up by the count of nine.

The two fight back down to the ringside area where Rollins' back is too hurt to even lift a table up. Nakamura takes over and puts the table up. He puts Rollins on it and climbs to the top-rope. He leaps off with double knees and puts Rollins through the table. Rollins makes it back to his feet by the count of nine.

We see Rollins climb up the giant ladder next to the cleared off commentary table. Nakamura climbs up the other side. He sprays Rollins in the face with mist and shoves him off the ladder backwards. Rollins crashes through the table down below and the referee begins his count. He makes it to the count of nine and a half as Michael Cole screams at him to stay down.

"The King of Strong Style" beats Rollins down some more and then hits him with a big Kinshasa that puts Rollins through another table leaning in the corner of the ring. The referee makes it to the count of nine and Rollins rolls out and gets to his feet on the floor, leaning against the apron to keep himself up and keep this match alive. Nakamura sends Rollins into the timekeepers area with authority.

Over on some production equipment in the crowd, we see Rollins reverse a Nakamura move and hit a Pedigree. He follows that up with a Stomp. Nakamura makes it back to his feet just before the count of nine. Rollins hits a wild Falcon Arrow that puts Nakamura through some production junk down below.

The crowd chants "Holy sh*t!" after that high spot. The referee counts both guys. Rollins gets up. Nakamura doesn't. Rollins celebrates the win and then we see a lengthy recap of the entire event. That's how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

