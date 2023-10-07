WWE Fastlane Live Coverage & Results (10/07/2023)

The following are the live results of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE FASTLANE RESULTS (10/7/2023)

We hear the "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature narrated by John Cena gets us started. We then shoot inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse where we shoot to the pre-show panel consisting of Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg.

After they make fun of Braxton's "house shoes" they run down the lineup for tonight's PLE. We then shoot into our first of many pre-show video packages telling the stories leading up to tonight's matches. First up, we see the road to the Women's title bout between Charlotte Flair, Asuka and reigning champion IYO SKY.

They give their predictions for the bout, with two of the three picking Charlotte to capture the title and the third picking IYO to retain. The talk then shifts to the LWO bout with Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and their mystery partner taking on Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. The pre-match package for this one airs.

Now we shoot backstage live where we see Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar talking. Santos asks Rey if "he is coming through." He says he's fine if they're going it alone tonight. Rey says he's read the text but hasn't responded yet. He tells Santos to trust him. We shoot back to the panelists.

Barrett picks Lashley and the Profits. Booker has the same prediction. Rosenberg goes with the LWO. The girls for some reason don't get a vote. Ouch. After a quick break, we see a shot of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is quickly filling up for what will be a sold out show tonight.

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with Paul Heyman. "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline talk about John Cena and LA Knight teaming up to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tonight. He explains how Cena and Knight aren't a real team. He calls tonight an easy victory for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Saxton asks what happens if they lose. Heyman flips out.

Saxton sends it back to Braxton, who sets up the next pre-match video package, which tells the story leading up to tonight's Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship showdown between The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor & Damian Priest and the make-shift team of "Main Event" Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

We return and the panelists weigh in on the bout and give their picks. Barrett goes with The Judgment Day. Booker picks the same. Rosenberg predicts The Judgment Day as well for the first unanimous pick of the night from the pre-show panelists thus far. We then head to another commercial break.

Once we return from the break, we see the pre-match video package telling the story leading up to tonight's showdown between the teams of John Cena & LA Knight and The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. We then return to the panel where the pre-show co-hosts give their thoughts on the bout.

We're then sent backstage to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with all three members of Damage CTRL. She asks IYO SKY for her strategy for tonight's title defense. Bayley speaks for her but IYO cuts her off and says she's got her own plans and doesn't need her tonight. She walks off without them.

After the commercial break wraps up, we see a car pulling up to the building. Out walks WWE's newest signee, Jade Cargill. "That B*tch" is greeted by Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The two walk into the building as the pre-show panelists react to her presence at the premium live event tonight.

Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The cold open video package for tonight's PLE airs featuring Pat McAfee. After it wraps up, we shoot inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. for the start of tonight's highly-anticipated special event. Fireworks explode as the camera pans the crowd and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

We shoot to the commentary desk at ringside where Cole is joined by Corey Graves. They introduce us to the show and then inform us that the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship will be kicking things off. The pre-show package for this one airs now.

After the lengthy video package wraps up, we shoot back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of "Main Event" Jey Uso's theme song. "Just me Uce! Day one ish!" Out he comes to a big pop and he heads to the ring. His theme dies down and then we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' entrance tune.

"The American Nightmare" emerges to a mega-pop from the sold-out crowd of 14,500+ inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They sing along with his theme as he makes his way down to the ring to join his Ucey tag-team partner. The music wraps up.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day's theme song. Out comes the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

"Main Event" Jey Uso and "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest kicks things off for their respective teams. Priest jumps into the early offensive lead. Uso starts to fight back and the crowd rallies behind him as he does. He establishes the offensive lead and then tags in Cody. The fans chant "Cody! Cody!" as he takes it to Damian.

Cody works over the leg of the big man and then tags Uso back in. Uso also focuses his offensive attack on Priest's weakened leg. Priest ends up connecting with a massive clothesline that shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of The Judgment Day duo. Priest tags in Balor, who picks up where he left off.

When Rhodes tags back in, the challengers get some offensive momentum back on their side. This doesn't last long, however, as The Judgment Day sucker the two into some situations that allows them to get in some double-team offense behind the referee's back. Uso gets isolated and worked on by Priest and Balor, who utilize frequent tags.

Jey finally buys himself some time and then makes the much-needed hot tag to Cody. Cody comes in hitting all of his trademark spots, including a Disaster Kick. He dragon-screws the bum wheel of Priest. He looks for Cross-Rhodes on Balor but Balor avoids it. He looks for the Cody Cutter but Balor counters it for a close near fall.

This swings the momentum back in the favor of the defending champs. Balor goes up to the top-rope for the Coup de Grace, but Cody pops up and stops him. He climbs up after him and connects with a super-plex. Priest and Uso tag in and Priest takes over. Uso fights back into competitive form.

He knocks Priest and Balor out to the floor and hits a big dive. Back in the ring, he connects with a top-rope Uso Splash for a pin attempt on Priest, which Balor breaks up just in time. Cody hits a Cody Cutter but again seems hurt by his own offense, which Corey Graves points out on commentary. Priest goes for South of Heaven but Uso counters with a spear.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio run down from the back to a ton of boos. Jey Uso shoves "Dirty" Dom on his ass and gets in Ripley's face. Ripley smiles and tries to distract Uso. Uso climbs to the top-rope but the hesitation allows Priest to climb up after him. Priest hits a hurricanrana and Balor hits a Coup de Grace. He goes for the cover but Cody breaks it up.

Priest's leg gives out on him. As Cody and Uso take over again, we see JD McDonagh run out for a distraction. Rhea Ripley gets in a cheap shot for the Money in the Bank briefcase and Balor goes for a roll-up, but Uso kicks out. Priest hits a South of Heaven choke slam to Cody on the hard part of the ring apron. He clears off the commentary desk.

McDonagh accidentally hits Priest's bag leg with the briefcase. Cody follows up with Cross-Rhodes on the table. Uso hits a dive from the ring to the floor to take out The Judgment Day guys at ringside. He hits Balor with a super kick in the ring and tags in Cody, who hits a Cody Cutter that Uso fed him. Cody follows up with Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover. He gets the pin fall victory. We have new tag champs.

Winners and NEW Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Backstage With Booker T, Wade Barrett & Xavier Woods

LWO & Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

When we return from the break, we head back into the sold out arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The Street Profits. Out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in black and gold ring gear. They stop at the top of the entrance ramp and their music dies down. Bobby Lashley's theme hits.

Out comes "The All Mighty" to a ton of boos. He joins The Street Profits and the trio, in matching ring gear, head down to the ring together as fireworks explode behind them. They settle inside the squared circle and the music dies down.

The LWO theme hits and out comes Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega. They stop at the top of the ramp and the LWO theme dies down. Now the theme for Rey Mysterio hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Fame legend poses with his fellow LWO pals and then plays to the crowd.

Mysterio, Santos and Zelina head to the ring without the third member of their team being revealed -- yet. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After the LWO gets in some early offense, Lashley and the Profits take over and then take turns tagging in and out and beating down Rey for what feels like forever.

Finally, we hear "Do you know what cool is?" and the crowd explodes as former WWE Superstar Carlito sprints down to the ring and reveals himself as the mystery third member of the team. He immediately beats down Lashley and the Profits and hits a back-stabber for the win.

Winners: LWO & Carlito

WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY (C) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Now the pre-match video package airs for our next bout of the evening, which features the WWE Women's Championship on-the-line. We are reminded that iYO SKY walked off from the Damage CTRL during the Kickoff Show, vowing to have her own plans for tonight's triple-threat title defense and mentioning how she doesn't need their help.

After the package wraps up, Charlotte Flair's theme hits and "The Queen" makes her way down to the ring to a nice pop as fireworks explode inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She settles inside the squared circle for this scheduled women's title tilt and her theme music wraps up.

The theme for Asuka hits and "The Empress of Tomorrow" emerges. The second of two challengers for this triple-threat championship contest settles in the ring as well. Her entrance tune dies down.

Finally, the reigning and defending WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY makes her way out. "The Genius of the Sky" heads to the ring to a mixed reaction and she too makes her way into the ring. Her music dies down and now the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this title bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. As soon as the match starts, we see Asuka spray the mist into the eyes of Charlotte Flair. As ringside medics tend to "The Queen's" vision issues on the floor, we see Asuka jump into the early offensive lead over SKY.

After a few minutes of Asuka in the offensive driver's seat, we see a couple of on-camera check-ins with Charlotte at ringside. Charlotte finally recovers and re-enters the ring.

Charlotte charges at Asuka and decks her with a big boot. The fans actually boo and a light "Charlotte sucks!" chant breaks out as "The Queen" spends some time in control of the offensive lead. SKY hits a big top-rope spot, but Charlotte follows up with one of her own and nearly finishes this one off. The pin gets broken up, however, and the action continues.

IYO SKY fires up and hits a springboard moonsault onto Asuka on the floor. Again we see Charlotte follow up a SKY high spot with one of her own, as she hits a moonsault, but from the top-rope instead of a springboard off the middle. She takes out SKY and Asuka on the floor.

We see a crazy stacked spot in the corner where Charlotte hoists IYO on her shoulders like a fireman's carry position, but Asuka comes from under Charlotte and power-bombs her, while Charlotte also hits a death valley driver / Samoan drop type of spot from the very top of the stack. Wild stuff.

Charlotte slaps the figure-four leg lock on Asuka, but IYO SKY breaks it up by running over and blasting "The Queen" with a Meteora. Asuka has a submission on Charlotte. IYO slaps one on her at the same time. Charlotte is hanging on while stuck in a double submission. Asuka turns her attention to IYO SKY, which frees up Charlotte.

Flair hits a big Spear on Asuka after SKY is knocked out to the floor. She goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out after the count of two. Bayley comes running out next to SKY on the floor. Charlotte kicks Bayley from the ring, and she knocks into SKY. Asuka rolls Charlotte up after a Code-breaker off the top, but "The Queen" kicks out at two.

The fans chant "This is Awesome" as we see Charlotte slaps Asuka in a figure-four leg lock. She bridges into the Figure Eight. We see Bayley hop on the ring apron and distract the ref. IYO SKY comes off the top-rope with a moonsault onto Charlotte Flair and picks up the win to retain, thanks to Bayley.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: IYO SKY

John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

From there, McAfee introduces "The Greatest Of All-Time," John Cena. He emerges to his iconic theme music and an enormous pop from the Indianapolis crowd. He talks to the camera from the stage as always and then sprints down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

LA Knight makes his way out next. "The Mega Star" gets a mega pop coming out and heads to the ring talking trash in a black leather vest. Wait, hasn't that been done before? (YEAH!) He settles in the ring and joins Cena and his theme music dies down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Jimmy Uso's theme and out he comes accompanied by fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa and "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman. McAfee on special guest commentary goofs on Cena's hair line and how much Heyman has aged in recent weeks.

Early on we see Knight and Uso mixing it up. Cena tags in to a huge pop but immediately finds himself on the wrong end of a one-sided beat down. Uso and Sikoa take turns beating down Cena as the sold out crowd in Indianapolis try and rally behind "The Greatest Of All-Time."

After what seems like an eternity of Cena being beat down by Uso and Sikoa, he finally makes it to his corner to make the much-needed tag to the fresh LA Knight. The crowd explodes as "The Mega Star" takes the hot tag and hits the ring, connecting with all of his trademark spots on Uso and Sikoa as McAfee and the crowd go wild.

Cena climbs to the top-rope and helps out with a huge high spot on Solo. Uso hits an Uso Splash after that. All four guys are down and out in the ring. The fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Knight is up first and the crowd chants "YEAH!" with each shot he blasts Uso and Sikoa with over-and-over-and-over again.

We see Super Cena pop up and look for an Attitude Adjustment, however Uso decks him with a super kick. Knight stops Uso on the top-rope and connects with a super-plex to bring him back down the hard way. Cena hits his Five Knuckle Shuffle after that. Knight follows up with Blunt Force Trauma. He goes for the cover and he and Cena pick up the win.

Winners: John Cena & LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Last Man Standing)

Seth Rollins (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

It's main event time!

After another commercial break, we return backstage and we see Damian Priest talking to Finn Balor about how he doesn't care that his leg is injured, he is not leaving here empty-handed tonight. He talks about cashing in tonight regardless until Rhea Ripley comes in and stops him and demands the briefcase. He gives it to her and they ice his knee.

Now we head to the pre-match video package for our final match of the evening, a Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship between current title-holder Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and his bitter-rival, "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Japanese legend emerges first as we return inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He makes his way to the ring in all white. He settles inside the squared circle and his theme music dies down. Now Shane McMahon's son Declan McMahon is shown on-camera along with other Indiana Hoosiers football players.

From there, the familiar sounds of Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' theme hits the house speakers inside the sold out Indianapolis venue. The reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes his way to the ring to a huge pop and fans singing his music. He settles inside and his music dies down.

The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger and then the bell sounds to get our final match of the evening officially off-and-running. Chad Patton is the referee for this match. The commentators point out Rollins' heavily taped up injured back as these two get this one underway.

Rollins fights back and heads out to the floor, where he tears up the protective mats surrounding the ring, exposing the concrete floor beneath. We also see a table get pulled out from under the ring. Nakamura takes back over and drives Rollins injured back into the steel ring post and the unforgiving barricade.

He grabs some nunchucks and uses them as a weapon as Corey Graves reminds fans of his martial arts background. Back in the ring, Rollins starts to fight back. He gets his hands on a Kendo stick and begins whipping the crap out of Nakamura with it as the crowd roars behind him. He uses a trash can and smashes it into Nakamura, who crashes on the floor at ringside.

Rollins amps up, hits the ropes and builds a full head of steam before diving through the ropes and splashing onto the Japanese legend on the floor. Back in the ring, Rollins hits a frog splash and Nakamura stays down until the count of seven. When he gets back up, Nakamura takes over control of the offense.

Seth Rollins fights back and hits a Stomp. This keeps Nakamura down until a seven count again. Rollins heads out to the floor and clears off the commentary desk. He then reaches under the ring and pulls out a giant ladder for a huge pop from the crowd. He sets it up next to the cleared off announce desk. He puts Nakamura on the table and climbs the ladder. He gets stopped before he can do anything.

Now the two fight their way through the crowd, with Nakamura in the offensive lead. They get pretty high up in the crowd and then Rollins takes over on offense until Nakamura hits him with a low blow. Nakamura then kicked Rollins down the stairs to the floor way down below. The referee begins his count but Rollins makes it up by the count of nine.

The two fight back down to the ringside area where Rollins' back is too hurt to even lift a table up. Nakamura takes over and puts the table up. He puts Rollins on it and climbs to the top-rope. He leaps off with double knees and puts Rollins through the table. Rollins makes it back to his feet by the count of nine.

We see Rollins climb up the giant ladder next to the cleared off commentary table. Nakamura climbs up the other side. He sprays Rollins in the face with mist and shoves him off the ladder backwards. Rollins crashes through the table down below and the referee begins his count. He makes it to the count of nine and a half as Michael Cole screams at him to stay down.

"The King of Strong Style" beats Rollins down some more and then hits him with a big Kinshasa that puts Rollins through another table leaning in the corner of the ring. The referee makes it to the count of nine and Rollins rolls out and gets to his feet on the floor, leaning against the apron to keep himself up and keep this match alive. Nakamura sends Rollins into the timekeepers area with authority.

Over on some production equipment in the crowd, we see Rollins reverse a Nakamura move and hit a Pedigree. He follows that up with a Stomp. Nakamura makes it back to his feet just before the count of nine. Rollins hits a wild Falcon Arrow that puts Nakamura through some production junk down below.

The crowd chants "Holy sh*t!" after that high spot. The referee counts both guys. Rollins gets up. Nakamura doesn't. Rollins celebrates the win and then we see a lengthy recap of the entire event. That's how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins