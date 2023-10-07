John Cena & L.A. Knight Defeat Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane

The team of L.A. Knight and the legendary John Cena picked up a victory over Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Match results, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

From there, McAfee introduces "The Greatest Of All-Time," John Cena. He emerges to his iconic theme music and an enormous pop from the Indianapolis crowd. He talks to the camera from the stage as always and then sprints down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

LA Knight makes his way out next. "The Mega Star" gets a mega pop coming out and heads to the ring talking trash in a black leather vest. Wait, hasn't that been done before? (YEAH!) He settles in the ring and joins Cena and his theme music dies down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Jimmy Uso's theme and out he comes accompanied by fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa and "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman. McAfee on special guest commentary goofs on Cena's hair line and how much Heyman has aged in recent weeks.

Early on we see Knight and Uso mixing it up. Cena tags in to a huge pop but immediately finds himself on the wrong end of a one-sided beat down. Uso and Sikoa take turns beating down Cena as the sold out crowd in Indianapolis try and rally behind "The Greatest Of All-Time."

After what seems like an eternity of Cena being beat down by Uso and Sikoa, he finally makes it to his corner to make the much-needed tag to the fresh LA Knight. The crowd explodes as "The Mega Star" takes the hot tag and hits the ring, connecting with all of his trademark spots on Uso and Sikoa as McAfee and the crowd go wild.

Cena climbs to the top-rope and helps out with a huge high spot on Solo. Uso hits an Uso Splash after that. All four guys are down and out in the ring. The fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Knight is up first and the crowd chants "YEAH!" with each shot he blasts Uso and Sikoa with over-and-over-and-over again.

We see Super Cena pop up and look for an Attitude Adjustment, however Uso decks him with a super kick. Knight stops Uso on the top-rope and connects with a super-plex to bring him back down the hard way. Cena hits his Five Knuckle Shuffle after that. Knight follows up with Blunt Force Trauma. He goes for the cover and he and Cena pick up the win.

Winners: John Cena & LA Knight