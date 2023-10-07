IYO SKY Retains WWE Women's Championship at WWE Fastlane

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY successfully retained her WWE Women's Championship at tonight's Fastlane pay-per-view in a Triple Threat Match against former champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Match coverage, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY (C) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Now the pre-match video package airs for our next bout of the evening, which features the WWE Women's Championship on-the-line. We are reminded that iYO SKY walked off from the Damage CTRL during the Kickoff Show, vowing to have her own plans for tonight's triple-threat title defense and mentioning how she doesn't need their help.

After the package wraps up, Charlotte Flair's theme hits and "The Queen" makes her way down to the ring to a nice pop as fireworks explode inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. She settles inside the squared circle for this scheduled women's title tilt and her theme music wraps up.

The theme for Asuka hits and "The Empress of Tomorrow" emerges. The second of two challengers for this triple-threat championship contest settles in the ring as well. Her entrance tune dies down.

Finally, the reigning and defending WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY makes her way out. "The Genius of the Sky" heads to the ring to a mixed reaction and she too makes her way into the ring. Her music dies down and now the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this title bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. As soon as the match starts, we see Asuka spray the mist into the eyes of Charlotte Flair. As ringside medics tend to "The Queen's" vision issues on the floor, we see Asuka jump into the early offensive lead over SKY.

After a few minutes of Asuka in the offensive driver's seat, we see a couple of on-camera check-ins with Charlotte at ringside. Charlotte finally recovers and re-enters the ring.

Charlotte charges at Asuka and decks her with a big boot. The fans actually boo and a light "Charlotte sucks!" chant breaks out as "The Queen" spends some time in control of the offensive lead. SKY hits a big top-rope spot, but Charlotte follows up with one of her own and nearly finishes this one off. The pin gets broken up, however, and the action continues.

IYO SKY fires up and hits a springboard moonsault onto Asuka on the floor. Again we see Charlotte follow up a SKY high spot with one of her own, as she hits a moonsault, but from the top-rope instead of a springboard off the middle. She takes out SKY and Asuka on the floor.

We see a crazy stacked spot in the corner where Charlotte hoists IYO on her shoulders like a fireman's carry position, but Asuka comes from under Charlotte and power-bombs her, while Charlotte also hits a death valley driver / Samoan drop type of spot from the very top of the stack. Wild stuff.

Charlotte slaps the figure-four leg lock on Asuka, but IYO SKY breaks it up by running over and blasting "The Queen" with a Meteora. Asuka has a submission on Charlotte. IYO slaps one on her at the same time. Charlotte is hanging on while stuck in a double submission. Asuka turns her attention to IYO SKY, which frees up Charlotte.

Flair hits a big Spear on Asuka after SKY is knocked out to the floor. She goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out after the count of two. Bayley comes running out next to SKY on the floor. Charlotte kicks Bayley from the ring, and she knocks into SKY. Asuka rolls Charlotte up after a Code-breaker off the top, but "The Queen" kicks out at two.

The fans chant "This is Awesome" as we see Charlotte slaps Asuka in a figure-four leg lock. She bridges into the Figure Eight. We see Bayley hop on the ring apron and distract the ref. IYO SKY comes off the top-rope with a moonsault onto Charlotte Flair and picks up the win to retain, thanks to Bayley.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: IYO SKY