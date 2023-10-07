Carlito Returns to WWE at Fastlane, Helps LWO Defeat Bobby Lashley & Street Profits

Former WWE Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Champion Carlito made his return at tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, joining Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order in their battle against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

With Carlito's help, the LWO picked up a victory.

Match coverage, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

LWO & Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

When we return from the break, we head back into the sold out arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The Street Profits. Out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in black and gold ring gear. They stop at the top of the entrance ramp and their music dies down. Bobby Lashley's theme hits.

Out comes "The All Mighty" to a ton of boos. He joins The Street Profits and the trio, in matching ring gear, head down to the ring together as fireworks explode behind them. They settle inside the squared circle and the music dies down.

The LWO theme hits and out comes Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega. They stop at the top of the ramp and the LWO theme dies down. Now the theme for Rey Mysterio hits and out comes WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Fame legend poses with his fellow LWO pals and then plays to the crowd.

Mysterio, Santos and Zelina head to the ring without the third member of their team being revealed -- yet. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After the LWO gets in some early offense, Lashley and the Profits take over and then take turns tagging in and out and beating down Rey for what feels like forever.

Finally, we hear "Do you know what cool is?" and the crowd explodes as former WWE Superstar Carlito sprints down to the ring and reveals himself as the mystery third member of the team. He immediately beats down Lashley and the Profits and hits a back-stabber for the win.

This is almost tough to watch... 😬



The LWO is down a man and the numbers game is catching up to them.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/tO09KF1H1d — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023