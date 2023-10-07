Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso Capture WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE Fastlane

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, the team of "Main Event" Jey Uso and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Match coverage, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The cold open video package for tonight's PLE airs featuring Pat McAfee. After it wraps up, we shoot inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. for the start of tonight's highly-anticipated special event. Fireworks explode as the camera pans the crowd and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

We shoot to the commentary desk at ringside where Cole is joined by Corey Graves. They introduce us to the show and then inform us that the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship will be kicking things off. The pre-show package for this one airs now.

After the lengthy video package wraps up, we shoot back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of "Main Event" Jey Uso's theme song. "Just me Uce! Day one ish!" Out he comes to a big pop and he heads to the ring. His theme dies down and then we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes' entrance tune.

"The American Nightmare" emerges to a mega-pop from the sold-out crowd of 14,500+ inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They sing along with his theme as he makes his way down to the ring to join his Ucey tag-team partner. The music wraps up.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day's theme song. Out comes the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

"Main Event" Jey Uso and "Senor Money In The Bank" Damian Priest kicks things off for their respective teams. Priest jumps into the early offensive lead. Uso starts to fight back and the crowd rallies behind him as he does. He establishes the offensive lead and then tags in Cody. The fans chant "Cody! Cody!" as he takes it to Damian.

Cody works over the leg of the big man and then tags Uso back in. Uso also focuses his offensive attack on Priest's weakened leg. Priest ends up connecting with a massive clothesline that shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of The Judgment Day duo. Priest tags in Balor, who picks up where he left off.

When Rhodes tags back in, the challengers get some offensive momentum back on their side. This doesn't last long, however, as The Judgment Day sucker the two into some situations that allows them to get in some double-team offense behind the referee's back. Uso gets isolated and worked on by Priest and Balor, who utilize frequent tags.

Jey finally buys himself some time and then makes the much-needed hot tag to Cody. Cody comes in hitting all of his trademark spots, including a Disaster Kick. He dragon-screws the bum wheel of Priest. He looks for Cross-Rhodes on Balor but Balor avoids it. He looks for the Cody Cutter but Balor counters it for a close near fall.

This swings the momentum back in the favor of the defending champs. Balor goes up to the top-rope for the Coup de Grace, but Cody pops up and stops him. He climbs up after him and connects with a super-plex. Priest and Uso tag in and Priest takes over. Uso fights back into competitive form.

He knocks Priest and Balor out to the floor and hits a big dive. Back in the ring, he connects with a top-rope Uso Splash for a pin attempt on Priest, which Balor breaks up just in time. Cody hits a Cody Cutter but again seems hurt by his own offense, which Corey Graves points out on commentary. Priest goes for South of Heaven but Uso counters with a spear.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio run down from the back to a ton of boos. Jey Uso shoves "Dirty" Dom on his ass and gets in Ripley's face. Ripley smiles and tries to distract Uso. Uso climbs to the top-rope but the hesitation allows Priest to climb up after him. Priest hits a hurricanrana and Balor hits a Coup de Grace. He goes for the cover but Cody breaks it up.

Priest's leg gives out on him. As Cody and Uso take over again, we see JD McDonagh run out for a distraction. Rhea Ripley gets in a cheap shot for the Money in the Bank briefcase and Balor goes for a roll-up, but Uso kicks out. Priest hits a South of Heaven choke slam to Cody on the hard part of the ring apron. He clears off the commentary desk.

McDonagh accidentally hits Priest's bag leg with the briefcase. Cody follows up with Cross-Rhodes on the table. Uso hits a dive from the ring to the floor to take out The Judgment Day guys at ringside. He hits Balor with a super kick in the ring and tags in Cody, who hits a Cody Cutter that Uso fed him. Cody follows up with Cross Rhodes and goes for the cover. He gets the pin fall victory. We have new tag champs.

Winners and NEW Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

😱😱😱



Jey Uso and @CodyRhodes were THAT close to winning the Tag Team Titles!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/tvyuzIwyHW — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023