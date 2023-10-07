CM Punk Receives Advice to Consult Vince McMahon for WWE Comeback

CM Punk's time with AEW ended in a heated backstage altercation at the All In 2023 event at Wembley Stadium, leading to the termination of his contract just days before All Out in his hometown of Chicago.

Speculation quickly began to circulate that WWE could seize this opportunity to bring the former AEW and WWE World Champion back into the fold. This speculation gained further momentum as this year's Survivor Series event is slated to occur in Chicago, with some even considering him a "safe bet" for an appearance.

A recent report from Fightful Select sheds light on CM Punk's possible path back to WWE. The report states that, as of two weeks ago, there had been no formal discussions between the two parties. However, CM Punk has since sent out preliminary inquiries to gauge interest.

The report also mentions that a WWE staffer advised someone in CM Punk's circle that direct dialogue with Vince McMahon would be the most effective approach. However, it's been previously stated that McMahon had reservations about welcoming the former champion back, even when urged by Fox executives before Punk joined AEW.